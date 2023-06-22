Miami Proud: South Florida marching band ready to make history

MIAMI - A local college marching band is getting international attention and is making history while doing so.

Florida Memorial University's Roar marching band is taking its unique sounds to France to perform with bands from all over the world and they are making Miami Proud.

FMU's marching band is rehearsing every note and each move as they prepare for the performance of a lifetime.

The 48-member band will be doing something no American college has done before.

They will be traveling to France to perform at the 26th annual Bandafolie's Festival. It's the first time a college from the United States has been invited to perform with other marching bands from around the world.

"We want to be known as the best and before I graduate, I want it to be known as the number one band in the nation, the only band to represent the United States. That just means we are one step closer to our goal," said Malik Rhodes the band's drum major.

A huge accomplishment for this young marching band first developed during COVID, who are proudly taking with them the sounds of jazz, R&B, hip-hop, and a little bit of rock-n-roll, from our country to the rest of the world.

"It's a great honor, and to be able to expose our students to the opportunity to be able to go to a foreign country and represent the United States," said Richard Beckford, band director.

Beckford said they also use the band as a tool to empower the students and send a message through their music of hope, courage, motivation, and inspiration.