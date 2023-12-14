Miami Proud: South Florida businessman Steve Dwoskin is on a mission to save lives

MIAMI - His mission is save to lives and pay it forward.

"God has been good to me. I can't read good, I can't spell good, but I'm pretty good in business. He gave me a gift that made me a lot of money and now it's payback time, I want to pay back," Steven Dwoskin.

For decades Dwoskin has been very generous to the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Miller School of Medicine. He's donated millions in memory of his father and brother who died of cancer.

"I am a control freak and that was the first time in my life I couldn't help them. It was very frustrating to me," said Dwoskin.

Although he was doing everything in his power to help, he felt he had to do more, especially for the youngest of patients.

"I could understand somebody my age dying of cancer, had a good life, but an eight-year-old kid. I can't figure that out. I can't and I believe in God, but I don't understand that," said Dwoskin.

He turned his lack of understanding into action, donating money to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center to establish the Dwoskin Children's Cancer Research Fund.

"What we do here is to study each tumor a cell at a time, one by one," said Dr Antonio Lavarone, Deputy Director of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

At the center, they research the most aggressive types of tumors.

"Thanks to this incredibly generous donation from Mr. Dwoskin we could do research on these tumors that otherwise we would not be able to do," said Dr. Lavarone.

Researchers say Dwoskin's generosity in establishing the Dwoskin Children's Cancer Research Fund will have a significant impact on the lives of children and families, not only here in South Florida but around the world.

