Miami Proud: Described As 'Nicest Man,' Sanitation Worker Acnel Moses Called 'Catalyst For Kindness'

MIAMI (CBSMiami) - Acnel Moses has been driving the same routes in Pembroke Pines, six days a week, for ten years with Waste Pro and longer with prior companies. The sanitation worker has gotten to know a lot of his customers and has gotten the attention of many.

"I know so many people, they know me for a long time. They enjoy me and I enjoy them. They are good to me, and I am good to them," Moses said.

He takes pride in his work, and goes above and beyond, getting out of the truck and rolling the bins back in place for many who either can't or would struggle to do so.

It got the attention of Beth Allen and Ginger Allen, neighbors related only by friendship.

Beth beams when she talks about him, saying, "this is the nicest man, he truly is." She called him a 'catalyst for kindness.'

She captured one of the many moments when Moses was bringing the bin up to the house for a man in a wheelchair.

He is not the only one that gets this extra care, Moses cannot count how many people he does this for.

"I know this guy has a problem, he cannot walk, he's in a wheelchair," Moses said, adding, "I respect people I'm nice with people I work hard and I take care of them."

Beth and Ginger also learned that despite the big smile he always has, Moses has suffered enormously this past year.

Losing his father to COVID and a son in a boating accident in 2020.

"My son passed away at 20 years old, this a tragedy he passed away in Dania Beach on June 28."

The Allens wrote an email to Moses' boss, singing his praises and earning him a bit of cash and well-deserved recognition. Waste Pro offers a "Franklin Award" for employee appreciation.

The letter read:

"Dear Mr. Rivera,

One of your employees, Acnel Moses, is outstanding! He is always willing to go out of his way to assist the people in our neighborhood."

He was so appreciative and surprised, although he has gotten this recognition prior.

"Those two ladies, they know me for a long time. I don't know why they love me so much."

Another neighbor, Victoria Heber, came out to give Moses a hug, and a bag of goodies, telling us that "he is a special human being."

Moses told us that caring for people and having such thoughtful customers has truly helped him cope.

"It is not easy to find kind people like that. I love what I am doing. I like my job, and I am blessed," said Moses.