Miami Proud: ReServe Harnesses The Power Of Adults 50 & Older By Providing Job Placements

MIAMI (CBSMiami) - Many adults look forward to retirement, but others struggle to find work after 50, and some just want to stay working but part-time.

It can be difficult to find work for many in this age group.

ReServe is a national organization that pairs them with nonprofit and government agency partners seeking just the experience they have to offer.

Asunción Marin has been a marketer, manager, wife, mother, and grandmother.

She juggled it all and had a fulfilling career, even owning a sandwich shop franchise for five years. When she sold the business the energetic woman thought, 'what's next?'

"The one thing is constant is knowing that I wasn't staying home! I don't care what age I am as long as I have the energy and the impetus to be able to continue, I want to stay busy," said Marin.

That was eight years ago when she heard about ReServe.

Ed Bolognini is the Executive Director of the organization with roots in helping those who need it find work.

"ReServe was founded in 2005 by three social other entrepreneurs who wanted to be sure that older adults had work opportunities," Bolognini said.

"Women and men who are over 50 face all sorts of passive and overt age discrimination - folks don't even get a response to an application for work," he added.

ReServe pairs ready to work adults with nonprofits and government agency partners who need help, with part-time positions in varying roles.

Marin said it's been a perfect fit, as she works 20 hours a week, keeps her skills sharp, and learns new ones.

"I had never written grants and I became quite proficient in writing grants. It keeps your mind busy and keeps her engaged. I stay busy and have time for my family."

She has worked at several nonprofits and is now a project manager and recruiter for ReServe.

ReServe is a member of The FedCap Group established after WWII to find work for disabled veterans.

Some of the work ReServe has done in South Florida includes the deployment of dozens of Reservists to Broward Schools in order to help students in foster care prepare for college.

Reservists come from all backgrounds.

The common denominator: experience.

"Anyone who is at that point in their life and career has expertise and can come to the job is oftentimes more resilient and prepared for the everyday challenges of any kind of work," explains Bolognini.

For Marin, it is very rewarding.

"If I can continue to help, and give back, that's a wonderful way to be."