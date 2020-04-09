Miami Proud: Orianne And Phil Collins' Little Dreams Foundation Pairs Young Artists With Romero Britto

Disclaimer: This story was produced before the coronavirus pandemic made social distancing necessary.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Chelsie Ramirez's sketches are detailed, colorful and fantastic. At 17 years of age, the Coral Reef Senior High School student is self-taught.

"I do digital art on an iPad, or Apple pencil, I can also just sketch I tend to use a lot of ink watercolor what I used for the competition it was like fantasy type things."

She's been doing art since she was seven, and hasn't had classes until now. Chelsie is one of four aspiring artists selected to paint with Miami's king of pop art Romero Britto. This is part of the Little Dreams Foundation, created by Orianne and Phil Collins. The organization creates an opportunity for young talent in music, sports and art.

CBS4 visited Britto's studio (before the coronavirus pandemic made social distance necessary) and observed the "Little Dreamers" first-class with the artist.

"Here they see my studio, they see paint on the floor, they see some work in progress and I hope that they see this and go home and be inspired," Britto said.

The Foundation takes applications online from talented kids who submit their entries and then are given the chance to audition twice a year for the program. The art portion includes quarterly sessions with Britto.

The session suits the surroundings of Britto's wildly colorful studio- fun, bright, combining inspiration and instruction. Britto, who grew up in Brazil, shares how he realized his dream through hard work, and practice.

"You find your way, you find something you like, you keep doing it over and over and over."

To date, approximately 250 kids have participated in The Little Dreams programs and gone on to some pretty big things.

"They've been on America's Got Talent, we've had kids move forward and go to Berklee School of Music and participate in ESPN Sports World," shared Lynette Vargas, Marketing Director for The Little Dreams Foundation.

The other talented girls participating in the program are Sophie Villa, Kaylie Pino, and Soliel Nation. The Little Dreams Foundation is celebrating its 20th year, sixth here in Miami.