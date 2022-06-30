Miami Proud: Miami teacher John Stimson has a passion for educating his students

Miami Proud: John Stimson's passion for teaching has served him well over his 50+ year career

MIAMI - John Stimson teaches anatomy, as well as physics to students at Miami's Design and Architecture High School, or DASH, with a passion that is a constant in his long, extensive career.

He is the longest-employed teacher in Miami Dade County Public Schools.

A Miami native and graduate of Miami Beach High, Stimson's first job was at Palmetto Junior High in 1966 teaching what was then 'new' math.

He would then work at Mays Middle School in Goulds, during a pivotal and volatile time in United States history.

"I was teaching at the time when we went through the process of integration. That was a very difficult time not only for the students but the teachers as well. Teachers were only allowed to go to the parking lot in pairs. Tires got slashed and all kinds of things that you don't want repeated really," he vividly recalled.

From there, he went to Miami Senior High teaching physics from 1972 to 1982.

One student, of many, recalls the impact he had on her.

Magaly Abrahante is an assistant superintendent for MDCPS and she remembers her time in his physics class clearly.

"He had all this equipment that did crazy fancy and things that we loved. I Ended up becoming a biology teacher and a math teacher So obviously his influence played a part in that."

Stimson took on an administrative role for several years too.

"We were introducing computerized instruction to students for whom English was their second language and computers were very interesting."

He even retired once, but it didn't stick.

"I said 'I might as well go back to being teaching,' because I enjoy what I do."

He gives an example.

"When you are teaching and you look at a student and you see a question on the student's face and you know that they don't totally understand and when you go and explain it, then they smile and say, 'I've got it!'"

His students not only get him, but they also love him.

Student Abel Reyes said he is 'like the grandpa of DASH,' and Valeria Rodriguez said he is really funny and very passionate about what he teaches.

Stimson calculates that he's taught around 5,000 students, and he does run into them sometimes.

"When you see someone whose life you have touched and left a memory in them about yourself and that is rather gratifying."

He thinks one reason he has fared so well has always embraced new technology.

He recalled when computers were first introduced to the school system to generate students' schedules and now you see he uses YouTube videos in his instruction.

He will be back in class this fall for yet another batch of new students.