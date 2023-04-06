Miami Proud: Miami Cancer Institute pet therapy team pays tribute to beloved father, doctor

MIAMI - Wendy Elkin beams when she talks about her father Dr. David Sommer, a family man and physician for over sixty years in Miami.

"He was very charismatic, a big personality, he was committed to his patients and making sure that they suffered less," she said.

He lived for his work and his family, including the four-legged ones.

"He was a huge dog lover. We always had a dog, that was always part of our family," said Elkin.

In 2019, the gastroenterologist was diagnosed with a brain tumor and was treated at the Miami Cancer Institute.

"Every time he saw a dog when he was here as a patient he lightened up, he even cried at times, just being so happy to see a dog. So I ended up retiring from my 40-year job, getting a dog trained for pet therapy, and came back," said Elkin.

Retired from the corporate world, Elkin and her adorable coworker Abe, a golden doodle, make their own rounds at the hospital twice a week, bringing warmth and smiles to many.

"We stop at the desk so the staff can experience pet therapy too, they all know his name and they're excited to see him. Every time we come, we go to the pediatric unit and will go to each patient, or their family caretaker, a member of the family, and he sits with them and they tell us about their dogs. They have a big smile on their face and it makes them feel a lot better to pet the dog for a while. It brightens their day somewhat from a really terrible time for them," said Elkin.

Sommer lived for 18 months after his diagnosis, and the family credits the hospital for the compassionate, expert care he received.

"He was 85 when he passed away and I think he felt like he had the best care he could possibly have. We see all his doctors and hear about the newest treatments in the glioblastoma, which is what he had passed away from, and they are so happy to see the dog," said Elkin.

It's a labor of love and a legacy that would make Dr. Sommer very proud.

"[Dad] would have loved it. He would have thought it was the best part of coming to the MC I. That people are calling Abe, who was my father's middle name, calling him by his name and bringing such joy," said Elkin.

Abe just celebrated his second birthday. He and Elkin are just one of nine pet therapy teams who are all certified and trained for this impactful program now in its sixth year at the Miami Cancer Institute.

