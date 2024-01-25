MIAMI - First a moment of prayer, "Thank you for this day. Thank you for every soul. Help everyone to feel your love. Your light, help it to fill our hearts," said Christian Vitagliano, President of the non-profit group Love is on the Streets.

"Let's do this, let's do it!" said Vitagliano as they began their outreach work. It was a strong message through powerful action. The group wanted people who might often feel overlooked to know they are seen and valued.

"There are people out here that love you. They are praying for you. This card says I love you straight up man," said Vitagliano as he passed out cards of encouragement to people in need.

This is the outreach work of the non-profit "Love is on the Streets."

"Love is on the Streets is a non-profit organization committed to restoring hope, faith, and dignity in the lives of the homeless. We do that by providing people with food, water, toiletries, spiritual guidance, and connect them to resources," said Vitagliano.

Love is on the Streets organizers tell CBS News Miami the concept for this non-profit started through a social media challenge, The President of Love is on the Streets gave us the back story.

"Me and a group of friends were going out and making challenge videos. Going out and finding creative ways we could build relationships. Finding people on the streets and helping them and making their day easier and then it developed to us making it a weekly ritual of helping these people and eventually developed into a passion where we realized we needed to develop this into a company that could serve people living on the streets every day," said Vitagliano.

Miami Proud: Love is on the Streets committed to restoring hope, faith & dignity CBS News Miami

Now with the help of sponsors and donations of food, water, toiletries, and clothes Love is on the Streets meets every week and hits the streets with its outreach work.

On this day a man Ed asked for a prayer that he might one day have a home to call his own.

"Please continue to put the right people into his life, the right blessings into his life but we specifically prey for a place for Ed to stay. A house where he can build his relationship with you," said Vitagliano as he prayed with the man.

"I'm a big believer that if you share a blessing, you will receive a blessing in the future," said Alex Iglesias, the Vice President of Love is on the Streets.

Members of the non-profit have a big vision for its future and lives they can touch.

"I would love to see five maybe 10 more RVs spread around all of America. Having community leaders in different cities and us really being able to make a difference in all of America," said Iglesias.

Members of Love is on the Streets tell us they want to unite people and transform lives through one act of kindness at a time. The purpose of love is on the streets is to restore hope, faith, and dignity to the lives of people in need. The organization has served more than 10,000 people since being established about 3 years ago.

Click here for more information on Love is on the Streets.