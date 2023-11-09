Miami Proud: Honor Flight South Florida marks 10th anniversary

MIAMI - It's the 10th anniversary of Honor Flight South Florida. The organization helps honor and thank Veterans who fought for our freedom by taking them to see the war memorials that commemorate their service in Washington D.C.

CBS News Miami's Jacqueline Quynh recently accompanied a group of 70 Veterans on their trip from South Florida.

The first stop after landing was a visit to the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial in Arlington County, Virginia. It's one of the largest bronze sculptures in the world. Next up was a visit to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a symbolic grave for all who have died in war.

Other stops included the World War II Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

For some on the trip, it was a time to reflect and remember those they served with. For others, it was a time to make up for a less-than-welcoming homecoming.

"When we came home, when I came home, we were treated very, very poorly. Today we are being treated fantastic," said David Scharf, who served in the Vietnam War.

He said he wishes people could have put themselves in the soldier's shoes back then.

"I wish they could feel what the soldiers felt like coming home. That kind of ridicule and being totally abused for stuff we personally never did," said Scharf.

The trip ended with a celebratory homecoming for all the veterans.

Honor Flight South Florida wants Veterans to know they will never be forgotten.