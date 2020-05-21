Miami Proud In His Own Words: ER Nurse Manager On Working On The Front Lines Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

MIAMI (CBSMiami) -- Our weekly Miami Proud reports are now focusing on those on the front lines of the coronavirus battle, in their own words.

"Hello, my name is Peter Cruz. I am one of three Emergency Room nurse managers at Nicklaus Children's Health System.

Working on the front lines in the ER, we never know what's coming in through our front doors. We see anything from a common cold, to a trauma patient, and everything in between. We have staff on hand that is ready to help.

Peter Cruz is an Emergency Room nurse manager at Nicklaus Children's Health System. (CBS4)

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we worked diligently as a team to ensure the safety of our patients' families and employees, by changing some of our processes and procedures. We ensure that we have all the correct personal protective equipment for all staff on hand. Working through a pandemic of this magnitude we knew that safety was of our utmost responsibility.

As a team, we have grown, we have grown stronger together. But more importantly, as a community we have bonded together. The support from the community has been astonishing and we thank you for that."