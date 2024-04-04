Miami Proud: Dr. Joshua Lampert to perform medically necessary surgery for mothers in need at no cost

MIAMI - Plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Joshua Lampert will host a Charity Surgery Day for mothers in need of medically necessary plastic surgery.

The A.L.L. for Moms Charitable Surgery Day will honor Adele Lynn Lampert, Dr. Lampert's dearly departed mother. A-L-L are her initials. Dr. Lampert says his mother was very instrumental in his life and in helping him reach his career goals as a surgeon.

"My mom had a very rare cancer that she battled for over 12 years and one of the last designs she did as a successful interior designer was my medical facility," said Dr. Lampert.

As part of his A.L.L for Moms charity, Dr. Lampert is offering pro-bono surgery for mothers. The program helps those in need of medically necessary surgery who can't financially afford it because they are uninsured or underinsured.

"So examples of medically necessary medical reconstructive plastic surgery include breast cancer reconstruction, any acquired deformity, scar revision, c-section scars that need to be revised, burn scar reconstruction, the requirements are basically that it's a medically necessary surgery," said Dr. Lampert.

The deadline to apply is April 21st.

"People who want to apply should be healthy enough to undergo surgery in surgery center. This is for moms, so they need to be mothers and they need to apply and demonstrate financial need and submit video and photographs of the area of concern," he said.

Dr. Lampert's office manager Samanta Gomez said he has become a mentor to her. She says Dr. Lampert develops a special bond with his patients.

"He does care for his patients on a different level in my opinion. I've worked for different doctors and I can tell you that the level of care and the level of passion that he offers to his patients and his staff is one of a kind," said Gomez.

Dr. Lampert said he finds joy in helping mothers who are in need to look and feel their best.

"I think the reward we get from giving back far surpasses the efforts we put forth and in reality, this is why we all went to medical school in the beginning. It's why we became plastic surgeons in the beginning, to be a pillar in the community, to give back to the community. It's something that's very refreshing to do and gives us all great spirits," he said.

Dr. Lampert says this day of charity means even more to him now that his wife is a mother. They have a 2-and-a-half-year-old toddler. He said he sees how much moms really go through on a day-to-day basis.

Click here for information on how to apply for the A.L.L for Moms charity surgery day.

The surgeries take place on May 21st, the date of his dearly departed mother's birthday.