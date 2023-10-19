Miami Proud: Dentist helps put smiles on many faces in South Florida and around the world

MIAMI — A local dentist is helping put smiles on many faces here in South Florida and around the world.

"It makes me feel wonderful to be able to change someone's smile because of the fact that I am also changing their well-being and their emotions," said Dr. Karent Sierra.

That is one of the main reasons why Dr. Sierra became a dentist. For more than 20 years, Dr. Sierra has served the South Florida community through her practice. But several years in, she knew she wanted to do more to help those who could not afford dental care. So, she founded Sharing Smiles: a not-for-profit organization for those in need.

"Once we start working on them, I start literally tearing up but it's tears of joy," said Dr. Sierra.

Locally, she has treated many patients and changed many lives. She recalls the reaction of a homeless mother when she first saw her new smile.

"The first time I handed her the mirror even though they were temporaries, they weren't even the real ones, she became mute. She stared at herself in the mirror. For the first time they got to see their new smile it's just the most rewarding part of my job" said Dr. Sierra.

And, it's those reactions that led her to help others around the world.

Dr. Sierra has traveled with other volunteers to some of the most remote areas in Kenya, India, and Latin America setting up makeshift clinics to care for patients who've never been treated before.

"I would cry every single morning seeing the way these kids lived. They had nothing to offer, but at the same time by the time we left, they had so much to give us more than I can ever give them. And, the appreciation on their faces and their families it was amazing," Dr. Sierra.

And, it's those unforgettable moments that fuel this local doctor to continue changing lives one smile at a time.

"Although we're not fixing the world, but we're fixing one patient at a time. And, if we are able to plant the seed of giving back in your community or halfway across the globe, it will be a better place and be a better human being as a whole."

Aside from providing dental care, they also helped build 20 water wells and a school in India. Dr. Sierra is getting ready for her next mission while she continues to help here at home.