Miami Proud: BSO Firefighter Awarded For Rescuing Injured Dog

MIAMI (CBSMiami) -- If dogs could talk, a sweet, lucky pit bull terrier could tell us quite the tale. How she ended up at a recent Broward Sheriff Office award ceremony, all starts with a firefighter with a soft spot for animals named Marcus Alphonse.

"We were coming off a structure fire, I was driving, I had seen a dog lying down, hopelessly, she wasn't moving , I stopped and said 'Let me get out of the truck to see if it is okay'," Alphonse recalled.

The injured, frightened dog had no collar on and there no owner in sight, never was aggressive at all, but the fire department isn't allowed to transport animals in the fire trucks.

"I was trying to figure out how can I get her to a vet, so we got a small van and all three trucks went down to the animal hospital in Hollywood. As soon as we got there they came with open arms, they just see a bunch of firefighters holding a dog all seven eight of us we just storm in there."

With a badly broken leg, Rosie needed surgery. No luck in finding her owner, a determined Marcus and VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital combined efforts getting the word out on Rosie. People came forward including an anonymous donor covering the bill, and then, even better news.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, shares to the audience at the award ceremony that Marcus was diligent and was able to find someone to take Rosie in and make her part of their family.

Jill Marish is now Rosie's adoptive owner.

"Rosie's been a wonderful addition to my family, she's great with my kids, is great with other dogs, loves to play, she's a great dog, I love her. I'm very thankful for her. As good as she is you wouldn't even think she had all that happen to her," Marish said.

In addition to Marcus getting special recognition for rescuing Rosie, the pup was also given a special collar and a medal with her name on it. Jill and Rosie have stayed in touch with Marcus, even making a visit to the fire station.

He's like 'How're the girls? How's Rosie doing?' and he's just wonderful to go above and beyond what duty calls he's a wonderful person to have done that and I'm so thankful for him."

Marcus knows this is where Rosie was meant to be, and definitely plans to adopt a dog of his own one day. He is thrilled that Rosie has a forever home and says he would do it all over again.

Note: This story was produced before the coronavirus pandemic made social distancing necessary.