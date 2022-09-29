Miami Proud: Couple's work to aid the homeless grounded in faith

Miami Proud: Hermanos de la Calle works to make a difference in the lives of homeless people

MIAMI - Malena Lagerre and Narciso Muñoz moved to Miami in 2006, an Argentinian Catholic couple raising eight kids.

They were seeking a tangible way to practice their faith outside of the church and started by helping other faith-based organizations in their serving of food to unsheltered people in downtown Miami.

They started to cook food then asked others to help.

That was in 2015.

Now, each week they all meet at Saint Agnes Church in Key Biscayne on Friday nights.

They gather in a circle and pray before setting out to make a difference in the lives of people experiencing homelessness.

Their efforts have now developed into a full-time, independent, nonprofit organization that is creating permanent housing as well.

It is called Hermanos de la Calle (Brothers of the Street).

"Whoever really opens their heart and takes our hand will get our help," Lagerre explained.

The first step of their outreach is to reunite a person with family if possible.

"At the very beginning we ask them, 'What's your base community?'

"If it's somewhere else I ask them to let me call their mother and father," Muñoz said.

Sometimes they connect with a person just by smiling and asking their name.

This year they have served hundreds -- some have come out of rehab, served time or lost jobs.

Every person they encounter has a different circumstance.

Rafael Oliva Mena is 87 years old, he was living in his car when someone at a shelter referred him to Hermanos.

"My son died in a motorcycle accident at 27 and it made me sick. And my wife died after that. We were 52 years married," Mena said.

A former waiter, who had not worked in years, he now has a roof over his head. Hermanos placed him in a group home with several other men.

They realized they could make a huge impact if they secured permanent housing.

Mena and his housemates are able to afford rent here in one of twenty homes Hermanos has leased. They are extremely grateful.

John Rogers is another person who met Hermanos.

After eight years on the street, the former addict, who also served time, is employed, housed, and volunteers in the outreach process.

He wants to give back, having come full circle.

"I lived on the streets. I know what it's like to have the weight of the world on my shoulders."

Munoz said they have built a network of volunteers and supporters.

They are getting referrals and taking calls all the time.

Lagerre went from full-time marketer to full-time mom and now full-time intake manager.

"Suddenly I was dealing with housing, with shelters, giving referrals, with programs, I've learned a lot," Lagerre said.

"It has been life-changing but really positive. I'm very happy with what I'm doing."

Muñoz works full-time as a stockbroker and conducts outreach after work.

The organization has taken a role in assisting migrants who have increasingly arrived in Miami.

In May, the nonprofit began a partnership with the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust as a service provider.

"Hermanos de la Calle has done a remarkable job in helping hundreds of newly arriving migrants," said Ron Book, Chair of Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust.

"They have cared for and coordinated relocation for more than 400 individuals and families, including more than 100 minor children.

"Their humanitarian efforts are nothing short of heroic," Book said.

And each Friday night they still get anywhere from 40-50 people who want to volunteer to meet them for their outreach.

Ready with a smile to offer.

For more information, visit their website here.