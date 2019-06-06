Miami Proud: Adrienne Arsht Center Educator Introduces Miami-Dade Youth To Theater

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts is connecting Miami-Dade students to theater and for one educator in particular, it is personal.

"It's one of my privileges to get to play around with ideas with concepts, to see what can inspire them in their classrooms what can motivate them to learn about mythology, geography," explains Jairo Ontiveros, the Director of Arts Education & Community Engagement at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

An audience of fifth graders recently experienced a big stage production of Rock Odyssey, which is a spin on Homer's classic tale, adapted for kids.

Ontiveros explains that they have taken that epic poem and made it relatable to kids.

Characters on stage at a performance of Rock Odyssey at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. (CBS4)

"It has the bells and whistles of a Broadway musical," says Ontiveros, who is on a mission is to connect young minds with the arts.

Ontiveros' accomplishments in theater and higher education are impressive. He holds degrees in theatre, dance and Latin American studies from the University of Texas and performed as a principal dancer in Austin as well. His journey has humble beginnings.

"I am the first of my family to go to college. My mother went through middle school in Mexico, most of us grew up in Mexico, and we emigrated here when I was seven years old," he recalls.

"Going to higher education at the University of Texas wasn't exactly easy, because I didn't have the resources and my mother couldn't pay for me to go to college."

He is quick to credit his teachers and mentors for guiding him.

"As a child I was never theater, then in fifth and sixth grade I had a group of teachers that really wrapped their arms around me and introduced me to one act plays," he recalls. "I struggled with self-identity, self-image and body image at the time. They thought I could channel these energies into theater."

Jairo Ontiveros, the Director of Arts Education & Community Engagement at the Adrienne Arsht Center. (Courtesy: Adrienne Arsht Center)

His energy is transferred to the programs that he generates year round- including master classes in music, dance and theater led by nationally recognized visiting artists and four free family fest events. For some in this audience, this was their very first play.

"It was my first time seeing a play and it was the best play I could have seen," shares fifth grader Katherine Rodriguez. "I honestly love acting dancing singing so it was really inspirational!"

Ontiveros has some advice for the budding performer.

"Ask a teacher. That's what I do. They are your resource your advocates, your champions," Ontiveros says, "and every time somebody says 'no' to you- you turn right back around and figure out how to get that 'yes'."

Ontiveros is continuing to develop new programs to reach even more kids through the arts. To learn more these programs you can visit the Arsht Center website.