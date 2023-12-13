Miami Police: Warrant yields cocaine, firearms, cash & stolen merchandise
MIAMI - Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to talk about a bust yielding drugs, guns, money and stolen merchandise.
Morales is going to talk about how a search warrant subsequently yielded large quantities of cocaine, several firearms, large sums of U.S. currency, and stolen merchandise from various retail stores.
