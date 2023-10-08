Miami Police sergeant hospitalized after car accident involving another police officer

MIAMI — A City of Miami Police sergeant was hospitalized after getting involved in a car accident with another Miami Police officer Sunday morning.

According to Miami Police, the accident occurred around 5:51 a.m. at 2200 Flagler St.

Out of an abundance of caution, Miami Fire Rescue transported the sergeant, who was alert and conscious, to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. Miami Police told CBS News Miami that he is okay.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, no further information regarding the accident was released and it's currently under investigation by Miami Police's Traffic Homicide Unit.