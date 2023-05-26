Miami police search for suspect in double murder

MIAMI - Police say new surveillance video shows a suspect, they believe, killed two people back on January 9th.

Investigators say it started on NW 38th Street and NW 22nd Ave, where they found 61-year-old Bradley Griffith, shot dead on the side of the road.

About 15 minutes later, detectives received another call regarding 61-year-old Maria Lousirna Noel, who was killed a mile away on NW 28th Street.

Investigators say both victims were homeless.

"You can see {in the video) the suspect is…just casually being seen walking around, after taking two people's lives, we cannot afford to have this person in the streets of Miami," says Officer Kiara Delava, City of Miami Police Department spokesperson.

Police say, no witnesses have come forward, so they are asking the community's help to finally bring closure to these victims' families.

"If you speak to the community everybody loved them, they have brothers, sisters, mothers that loved them, and no one deserves this to happen to them," says Miami-Dade PD Detective Melanie Ginoris.

If you have any information, you can tip anonymously with CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.