Miami police officer's quick actions help save infant's life

MAMI - A Miami Police officer described the heart-pounding moments of rushing to save an infant that wasn't breathing.

"Validates our purpose," said Officer James Fraser.

March 29th, a night Fraser said he would never forget. Fraser's bodycam showed the police response to a three-month-old baby girl found not breathing late at night at an apartment in Miami.

"I won't forget [the] mom holding the baby as normal with one hand," shared Fraser.

On the bodycam, Fraser sprinted from his police car to the apartment, where other responding officers were. We heard Fraser ask if the baby the mom was holding was breathing. He heard "no," and rushed into action. He grabbed the baby from the mother's arms and immediately performed life-saving CPR.

"I'm a man of faith," shared Fraser. "I [tried] to speak life into her."

Fraser explained to us the technique he used that night.

"First, clear the airway, make sure there's nothing there, two fingers on the chest," said Fraser. "Try to go, quick motion, turn the baby over, pat the back. Make sure if there's anything in the airway to stimulate breathing."

Frasher rushed down the stairwell with the baby in hand to an emergency vehicle to go to the hospital. Someone from the emergency vehicle could be heard on the bodycam saying, "The baby has blood in the mouth."

The baby's 19-year-old father, Christian Nicholas Hill, was ultimately arrested on multiple felony counts of child abuse and neglect.

The arrest report detailed the baby's multiple injuries noted by medical personnel, including "Fractured ribs, brain bleed, bruises on her forehead, and her rib area."

Fraser says the baby girl was put on a ventilator.

"This is somebody that hasn't even begun even to speak," said Fraser. "And you want to be it with your whole heart and soul. You want this person to continue."

Almost two weeks went by before Fraser's prayers were answered.

"Her eyes opened," said Fraser, cracking his first smile during the interview.

From there, officials tell us the baby girl made a full recovery thanks in part to the quick action of the 24-year Miami Police veteran.

CBS News Miami reporter Joe Gorchow asked Fraser, "Have you ever gone back and watched the body cam video?"

"Yes," said Fraser. "Yes. I have just for me. I had to know I did everything possible."

"A team effort all around. This is why we go out daily, putting our lives on the line for that small chance to make a difference in the world."

Fraser tells us the mother, who is under the age of 18, is also facing charges. And that the little girl is doing well, now living with her grandmother.