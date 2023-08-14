Miami police officer hurt after being struck by vehicle, officials say

MIAMI -- An officer with the Miami Police Department was hurt Monday after being involved in a traffic accident, authorities said.

The scene after a Miami police officer was struck Monday afternoon by a car. CBS News Miami

The unidentified officer was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in serious condition following the accident at NW 2nd Avenue and 12th Street.

Officials did not immediately say how the accident occurred or if anyone else was hurt during the wreck.

Police also have not said if charges would be filed in connection with the incident.

Video from the scene showed crime scene tape erected around a black vehicle but it was not clear if that car was involved in the incident.