Miami Police officer hospitalized following crash in Kendall

By CBS Miami Team

CBS Miami

KENDALL — A City of Miami Police officer was hospitalized following a crash in Kendall on Saturday morning.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, officers responded to the area of 130th Place SW 152nd Street around 8:10 a.m. regarding a crash involving a Miami Police motors officer.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded to the scene, transporting the officer to an area hospital in stable condition.

No further information regarding the crash was released and it's currently under investigation.

First published on September 9, 2023 / 11:46 AM

