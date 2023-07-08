Miami Police: Man holding assault rifle shot by responding officer

MIAMI - City of Miami police are investigating a police-involved shooting on Friday evening.

Authorities said police responded to a call about a man with an assault rifle standing outside a car in the area of NE 79 Street and 10th Avenue.

When responding officers arrived at the scene, police said one of them discharged his firearm striking the suspect.

Police-involved shooting under investigation. CBS News Miami

It is not clear what this man intended to do with the rifle.

City of Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales offered a brief press conference at the scene.

"A little bit after 8 p.m. tonight, we received a call about a man discharging his weapon into the air. There was an exchange of gunfire from the officers striking the subject. There is a rifle on the scene. The offender is in critical condition at Jackson Trauma Center," said Morales.

"He was shot in the torso," added Morales. "We don't know why the man was armed."

No one else was injured during the shooting.

CBS News Miami cameras showed an area cordoned off by yellow tape, as well as, several police cruisers with their lights turned on.

As is standard procedure in police-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be taking over the investigation.