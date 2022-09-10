Miami police investigate fatal shooting of 85-year-old woman

MIAMI - City of Miami police are investigating the shooting death of an 85-year-old woman on Friday night.

Police said it happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of NW 10 Ave and 52 Street.

Responding officers were led to the area when they got a Shotspotter alert.

"Upon arrival, officers located an adult female who appeared to have been suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," police said.

The unidentified woman was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later died.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).