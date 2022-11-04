Watch CBS News
Miami police intensifying search for driver in deadly hit and run

MIAMI - The search is intensifying for a driver who struck and killed a woman on a bike in Miami and left her to die.

Justine Avenet, 24, was riding a bike on Biscayne Boulevard near Edgewater early Sunday morning when she was hit.

Miami police said the driver never stopped or called 911 to report the collision.

When Miami Fire Rescue crews arrived, it was too late to save her.

Detectives believe the driver who hit Avenet was behind the wheel of a 2018-2021 dark colored SUV, possibly a Nissan Pathfinder. They say it will have damage to the front bumper and missing the front grill and emblem.

Avenet's family is asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for her death. 

