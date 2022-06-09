Watch CBS News
Miami police to conduct DUI saturation patrol in Overtown area

MIAMI - The message is clear: 'Don't drink and drive!" 

The Miami Police Department announced that they will be conducting a DUI Saturation Patrol Thursday, June 9, in the Overtown area. The operation will be conducted from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Police said the goal of this DUI Saturation Patrol is to provide a continuing effort to reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities on our roadways. 

"Officers will concentrate their efforts at the predetermined locations and show zero tolerance for violations of Driving While License Suspended, Non-Valid Driver's License, No Insurance, No Seatbelt and Driving Under the Influence," authorities said. 

Police said this effort is in conjunction with the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over", "Lets Eliminate Aggressive Driving" and the "Buckle Up Florida: Click It or Ticket" campaigns. 

June 9, 2022

