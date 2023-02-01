Miami police cracking down to protect bicyclists, pedestrians

MIAMI - In an effort to reduce traffic fatalities involving bicyclists and pedestrians, Miami police are kicking off the second phase of their Pedestrian and Bicyclist Safety Campaign.

The campaign started in January. Officers were stationed throughout the city at various intersections where pedestrians and bicyclists have been struck in the past and handed out flyers with pedestrian and bicyclist safety tips

On Wednesday, enforcement will begin. Police will have zero tolerance for any driver, pedestrian, or bicyclist who violates traffic laws.

Police Chief Manny Morales said the goal is to reduce the number of deadly accidents. In 2021, there were 57 deaths, the following year there were 68 deaths.

"There are certain locations, where based on our data we have identified as areas of concern, where we've had incidents in the past. So what we will do, we will go out there, we will saturate the area and when we see individuals crossing the street jaywalking or walking between blocks we will stop them and hand them information," said Morales.

In some instances, officers will issue citations. For motorists cited for an illegal turn or doing something that endangers a pedestrian, the fines begin at $150.

Motorists should obey speed limits, never drive impaired, and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists. For those on bikes, ride in the direction of traffic and use lights when riding at night. Pedestrians should always cross in crosswalks or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals, and make sure they are visible to drivers when walking at any time, especially at night.

