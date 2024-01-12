Miami police ask for help in locating SUV that was involved in a hit and run crash

MIAMI - Police have asked for the public's help in finding a dark-colored SUV that was involved in a hit-and-run accident last month.

On December 17th, around 1:30 p.m., Zoinel Lopez was crossing 27th Avenue near W Flagler Street when he was struck by the vehicle. The 47-year-old was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center where he has remained in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the SUV never stopped to render assistance nor did they call 911 for help. They added that the SUV most likely has front-end damage on the driver's side.

Anyone with information on the crash, or who can identify the SUV, is urged to contact the Miami Police Department's Traffic Homicide Unit at (305) 603-6525. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (4877) or send a text message to 274637.