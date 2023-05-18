Watch CBS News
Miami police ask for help to identify, find man who sexually assaulted woman

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

 MIAMI -- The Miami Police Department on Thursday asked for the public's help to identify a man who grabbed a woman and allegedly sexually assaulted her two weeks ago.

According to a written statement by police, the man approached the woman on May 7 around 5 a.m. after she had gotten off a bus at the Omni Station at Biscayne Boulevard at NE 32nd Street.

Investigators said the woman was walking when the man grabbed her from behind, covered her mouth and dragged her to a nearby empty lot and sexually assaulted her under some trees in the lot.

The man covered the woman's mouth during the attack before she was able to bite his hand and run away.

The police statement said the woman suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Surveillance cameras in the area filmed the suspect who was wearing the same clothes during the incident before he changed clothes.

Police described the suspect as bald, 5-feet-seven to 5-feet-9 with a slim, muscular build. He spoke with an accent, possibly Haitian or African, officials said. He has distinctive L-shaped and small earlobes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami police at 305-603-6300. 

