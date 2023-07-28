Miami police ask for help finding 2 young children, their father
MIAMI -- The Miami Police Department on Friday asked for the public's help to find two young children who were believed to be with their father.
Investigators said Iyad Awayssa, 47, may be with the children Naima, 3, and Siraj, 4, and they were last seen in the Little Havana area.
Police said the man was last seen wearing black joggers and a white shirt.
Anyone with information are asked to call police at 305-603-6300.
