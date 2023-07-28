Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami police ask for help finding 2 young children, their father

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- The Miami Police Department on Friday asked for the public's help to find two young children who were believed to be with their father.

Naima, left, and Siraj Awayssa
Naima, left, and Siraj Awayssa. CBS News Miami

Investigators said Iyad Awayssa, 47, may be with the children Naima, 3, and Siraj, 4, and they were last seen in the Little Havana area.

Police said the man was last seen wearing black joggers and a white shirt.

Anyone with information are asked to call police at 305-603-6300.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 8:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.