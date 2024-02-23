Watch CBS News
Miami police: 3 in custody after crashing vehicle into police unit, then fleeing

By Mauricio Maldonado

CBS Miami

MIAMI - Three people are in custody after being accused of crashing into a Miami police vehicle and then fleeing the scene of the crash. 

Police said it happened shortly before 7 p.m. as detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a previously reported robbery. 

Authorities said the offending vehicle crashed into one of our detective's vehicles and then fled the scene. 

With the assistance of Miami-Dade police, a perimeter was set up in the are of NW 23 - 24 Avenue and between 101 to 103 Streets. 

The perimeter search yielded 3 being located and subsequently detained. No word on what charges they will be facing. 

There were no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing. 

February 23, 2024

