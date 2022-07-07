Have you seen this woman? Miami PD needs help finding 73-year-old Celila Joseph
MIAMI - The Miami Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating 73-year-old Celila Joseph.
According to officials, Joseph, who has dementia, was last seen Wednesday on the Upper East Side.
Joseph stands about 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.
The 73-year-old has brown eyes and black and grey colored hair.
She was last seen wearing a black dress and black sandals.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Miami PD at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.
