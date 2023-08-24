Miami, Orlando among best cities in the US for partying

MIAMI - While a new study crowned Las Vegas the best city in America for nightlife, Miami and Orlando cracked the top 10.

Multiple factors that go into determining how great a city is when it comes to its nightlife were analyzed by the online sports betting website BetMGM. These factors include the number of bars, average hotel and average drink prices, and activities available.

It found Las Vegas, there are lots of things to see and do. Sin City boasts casinos, spectacular shows, top-notch clubs, and the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Vegas has over 340 bars listed on Trip Advisor, which is 51 for every 100,000 of the population.

Coming in second was The Big Apple. New York City offers diverse experiences, including Broadway shows, trendy bars, renowned restaurants, shopping, and cultural attractions. New York City has over a thousand bars and offers over 1600 activities. Drinks are slightly more expensive, with average beer prices around $8.

Rounding out the top five are Portland, San Francisco and Cincinnati.

New Orleans with its iconic Bourbon Street in the French Quarter came in sixth.

Orlando came in seventh for its vibrant nightlife scene, with numerous bars (60 for every 100,000 people), clubs, and entertainment venues. The average beer cost in Orlando is $6, which was deemed reasonable for a thriving tourist destination. With 526 different attractions listed on Trip Advisor, Orlando has plenty to do and see.

Seattle came in eighth and our own Magic City scored ninth.

"Miami is renowned for its vibrant beaches, glamorous nightlife, and Latin American flair. It is a fantastic destination for visitors or residents seeking a combination of relaxation and excitement. Groups can soak up the sun on South Beach, enjoy beach parties, and revel in the city's energetic nightlife scene. Hotels average $160 a night, which is $7 above the average ($153.55); however, with 611 activities to partake in, Miami has something for every group," according to a release from Bet MGM.

Atlanta ranked tenth.

A spokesperson from BetMGM commented, "From coast to coast America's nightlife pulses with electrifying energy, a vibrant symphony of lights, beats, and laughter that paints the cities with hues of excitement. From the neon-lit streets of New York City to the sultry rhythms of New Orleans, the nocturnal soul of America comes alive.