Miami mom faces charges after alleged threats against school over son's treatment

MIAMI - A Miami mom was taken into custody after allegedly making violent threats toward school staff in response to her son's recent treatment at Pinecrest Preparatory Middle School.

The incident took place Wednesday, October 2, when Yudelca Perez Reyes, who had recently been dismissed as the school's security guard, visited the Miami-Dade Schools Annex building at 155 NE 15th Street at around 2 p.m. to discuss issues related to her son, who has special needs.

According to the police report, during the discussion, Perez Reyes became visibly upset and, in front of witnesses, allegedly stated, "If my child hurts himself, I will shoot and kill the school principal and staff at Pinecrest Preparatory Middle School."

Witnesses also reported hearing her say that she owns firearms and is capable of acting on the threats.

Following the incident, officers located the woman at her home, where she was taken into custody without incident.

Perez Reyes was read her Miranda rights, after which she declined to make a statement without her lawyer present.

She consented to a search of her home, allowing officers access to her gun safe, and voluntarily surrendered her firearm as evidence.

Perez Reyes was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK) for processing. She faces charges related to threatening to throw a destructive device at a place.

Police are working with the school to ensure the safety of staff and students and to assess any additional security measures needed.