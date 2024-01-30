Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to deliver State of the City address

MIAMI -- Mayor Francis Suarez is set to deliver the State of the City address Tuesday morning.

The mayor is expected to look back on his accomplishments for 2024 while also sharing his vision for this year, according to a statement by the city.

The mayor is likely to tout the city's big drop in reported crime last year.

Earlier this year, Suarez said 2023 would likely turn out to be the lowest year for murders in the city's recorded history.