Miami Marlins hosts special summer camp for kids battling medical conditions

MIAMI — Eli Dworcan had a liver transplant when he was just five. He was old enough to remember.

"I was very young so I didn't understand," Eli said. "When I got older I understood."

This is the first time he's ever gone to a Major League Baseball game. It's much different than watching it on TV.

"You get to see every play very thoroughly," Eli said.

He's here as part of Camp Simcha: a program for kids battling illnesses and disabilities. They host camps all over the country for kids just like him, including one in Hollywood. the group took over a good chunk of center field at loanDepot Park.

Nissi Estrin has cerebral palsy, and his wheelchair hasn't stopped him from enjoying the game.

"I think the [Miami] Marlins are gonna win. Yeah," Nissi said.

The counselors are all volunteers, and the fun on these kids' faces is payment enough.

"It's so amazing that they get to see kids who are like them and they can actually be themselves in an environment where they're just happy," said head counselor David Neuman.

Camp Simcha helped out 957 kids across the country last year, and they're expecting to help even more this year.