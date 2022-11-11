Miami marks Veterans Day with salute to military

MIAMI - Dozens gathered at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Coconut Grove on Friday, Veterans Day, to salute those who have served.

It was emotional during the ceremony where they honored one of the veterans buried in the church's cemetery.

"It means a lot, it means so much. My father was a pioneer in this community" said Patricia Bain.

Her father, Victor Bain, was a man who community members said had a huge impact.

"He was a very, very...a person you would wanna be like. His temperament, his personality. He was a serious guy but a fun guy also," said Wilbur Bell.

The American Legion Post 182 hosted the event. One of its members Joyce Powell, a veteran herself, said it wa an honor to be there and surrounded by other vets.

"Being in the military is not easy, it's not easy at all, it's sort of like a kind game. And you have to have a lot of discipline when you're in the military" said Powell.

Powell served for seven years in the army national guard; something she is very proud of.

"I did it. I made it through the whole eight weeks of training, that getting up at 3:30 in the morning, running those 2 miles every day, but I made it through," she said.

Powell said she was thankful for those who showed up at the event, an emotional one for those who lost loved ones.

"It means so very much to us, for the community, to come out and support my father, to honor him. And like I've stated before all veterans, we honor all veterans who have served this beautiful free country" said Bain.