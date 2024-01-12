Miami Marine Stadium turned into a pickler's dream come true

MIAMI - The iconic Miami Marine Stadium on Virginia Key is being turned into a pickler's dream come true.

With Biscayne Bay as a backdrop, workers are busy setting up stages, a vendors' village and 50 pickleball courts where that unmistakable "pop, pop, pop" sound of the fastest-growing sport in America will be heard.

Pickle Games Miami, which takes place Jan. 13-14, is billed as the world's largest pickleball village.

Event Organizer Steve Suarez, busy driving around the Marine Stadium parking lot in a golf cart getting last-minute work done, says the event will be open to picklers of all levels.

"This is for everybody, we'll have pros, first-timers, average players, fathers and mothers with their kids," Suarez said. "We want everyone to come out and enjoy."

Since this is Miami, there will also be a VIP Section complete with a pop-up beach club to relax after a tough match.

"The VIP section will have a DJ all weekend and places to relax right on the beach," said Michelle Beauchamp, chief marketing director of Eleven Vodka, the VIP sponsor. The signature drink, she said, is the "Pickler", made with vodka, cucumber tonic, strawberry syrup, lime juice and garnished with pickle olives.

Beauchamp is hoping the "Pickler" becomes as iconic at pickleball events as Mint Juleps have become at the Kentucky Derby.

CBS News Miami Anchor Eliott Rodriguez, who calls himself a mediocre pickleball player (he's a tennis player), hit the court with some picklers during a break setting up the event.

"I've played enough pickleball to know this sport is easy to learn but hard to master," Eliott said. "But it's a lot of fun. The game is addictive, competitive and great exercise. Socialization is also a big part of the game."