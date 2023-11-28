Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami man wins million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - A Miami man won a million-dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game.

Jose Ramirez, 59, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Ramirez bought his winning ticket at a Circle K on the Overseas Highway in Summerland Key. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. Additionally, it has more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 28, 2023 / 7:11 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.