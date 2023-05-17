Miami man romanced and robbed of $600,000 in jewelry

MIAMI - The search is on for a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a Miami man.

According to police, the man met the woman at a restaurant/club on May 7th and took her back to his place in the 800 block of NE 1st Street around 5:30 a.m. the next morning. The man said he had a drink with the woman in his apartment and fell asleep. Police suspect he was drugged.

When the man woke up around noon, he said he noticed his safe was open and both the jewelry inside it and the woman were gone. Among the pricey items taken were a Rolex Daytona rainbow watch with diamonds, Sky-Dweller Rolex, a gold chain, Franco gold bracelets, Cartier sunglasses, and a rose gold diamond ring.

Surveillance video from the apartment building shows the woman arriving with the man and then leaving the building. Police said she appears to be in her mid-30s, between 5'08" to 5'10", and about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on the woman is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).