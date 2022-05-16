Watch CBS News
Miami Man Is Florida's Newest Millionaire After Playing Lottery's 'Jackpot Triple Play'

/ CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) - A Miami man is the state's newest millionaire after hitting it big playing the Florida Lottery's 'Jackpot Triple Play'.

Daniel Alvarez, 49, claimed the $1.95 million jackpot after winning the February 25th drawing.

He chose to receive his winnings in a one time lump-sum payment of $1,492,240.62.

Alvarez purchased his Jackpot Triple Play with Combo quick-pick ticket from La Esquina Tropical, at 1060 Southwest 8th Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling it.

The next Jackpot Triple Play drawing will be held Tuesday, May 17th. The estimated jackpot is $1.4 million.

