FIU student faces charges for threats posted on social media

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - A Florida International University student is facing charges after federal authorities said they received a tip about written threats made on social media.

Ronaldo Hernandez-Padron, 18, is accused of making written threats to commit a mass shooting and terrorism.

The FBI's National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) received an online tip on Jan. 4 about threats posted by an Instagram user with the handle "JurrasicParkLover2006."

According to investigators, the user posted statements such as "Bad things are going to happen" and "Bombing a house today."

Instagram/Meta provided information linking the account to Hernandez-Padron, including his residential address and date of birth, Feb. 9, 2006. 

On Thursday, FBI agents and detective J. Fernandez of the Miami-Dade Police Department located Hernandez-Padron at his home and took him into custody without incident. He was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Hernandez-Padron, a South Miami High School graduate, was charged accordingly and remains in custody.

