Miami man faces charges in sexual assault, kidnapping of elderly woman

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Miami man is facing serious charges after being accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an elderly woman.

The Miami Police Department said 54-year-old Leon Alonzo Norman has been arrested and charged accordingly.

Authorities said the investigation began when a concerned citizen contacted them about a rape allegation.

Responding officers met with the 71-year-old victim who reported that while in the area of N.W. 9th Avenue and 18th Street on Thursday of this week, a person unknown to her approached her, grabbed her by the arm, forcefully removed her "undergarments and sexually assaulted her."

Police said witnesses at the scene corroborated the victim's account.

Detectives also said they were able to obtain video footage to corroborate the victim and witness accounts of the incident.

Norman was located by police, positively identified and taken into custody.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department's Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (4877).

