Miami man claims million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE - A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize in the Florida Lottery's MONOPOLY DOUBLER scratch-off game.

Amaury Valdes chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.00.

Valdes bought his winning ticket from a Fresco y Más, at 14655 Southwest 104th Street.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $20 game features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.02.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.