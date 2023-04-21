Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami man claims million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize in the Florida Lottery's MONOPOLY DOUBLER scratch-off game.

Amaury Valdes chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.00.  

Valdes bought his winning ticket from a Fresco y Más, at 14655 Southwest 104th Street.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.  

The $20 game features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.02.   

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 11:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.