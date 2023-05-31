Watch CBS News
Miami man claims $1 million prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket game

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE - A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize in the Florida Lottery's BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-off game on Wednesday.

Willie Turner chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.  

He bought his winning ticket from Monar Market at 1108 Northwest 62nd Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.  

The $30 BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-off game launched in February 2021 and features four top prizes of $15 million. The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.59.

May 31, 2023

