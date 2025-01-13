20-year-old Miami man faces murder charge in overdose death of woman

MIAMI - A Miami man has been charged with first-degree murder and multiple drug and weapons offenses after police linked him to the overdose death of a woman who purchased fentanyl-laced narcotics from him, according to authorities.

Domenic Pedre, 20, was arrested on October 30, after an investigation into the August 16 death of an unidentified woman in her Miami home.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner determined her cause of death to be acute combined drug toxicity involving fentanyl, bromazolam and alprazolam.

According to police, the victim had communicated with Pedre in the early hours of August 15 regarding the purchase of alprazolam and Percocet pills, which Pedre reportedly disclosed contained fentanyl.

After obtaining the drugs, the victim was seen by a witness crushing and inhaling one of the pills, leading to an initial overdose. The victim recovered but later overdosed again at home, where she was found unresponsive by her father.

The father administered Narcan and performed CPR before emergency responders transported the victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators found suspected alprazolam, fentanyl residue and other contraband in the victim's room, leading to Pedre's identification as the supplier.

Following Pedre's arrest, authorities executed a search warrant at his residence, uncovering a significant cache of drugs and firearms.

Authorities also found over $105,000 in cash.

Pedre also faces charges for trafficking cocaine and cannabis, possession of controlled substances and possession of bump stock devices.

Police said that while in custody, Pedre attempted to escape during a restroom break but was apprehended after a short foot chase.

Pedre remains in custody and is awaiting trial on multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder, drug trafficking and weapons offenses.