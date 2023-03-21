Miami Lakes man scores big with winning Cash4Life ticket

MIAMI - A Miami Lakes man has a million reasons to smile after hitting it big in a Florida lottery game.

Phu Nguyen, 34, won a $1,000 a Week for Life prize from the multi-state game CASH4LIFE. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,040,000.00.

Nguyen purchased his winning quick pick ticket from a Publix at 8601 NW 186th Street in Hialeah. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The popular game offers two lifetime prizes, with the chance to win $1,000 a Day for Life or $1,000 a Week for Life.

Florida was the ninth state to join CASH4LIFE. Drawings are held daily at 9:00 p.m.