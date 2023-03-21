Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Lakes man scores big with winning Cash4Life ticket

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A Miami Lakes man has a million reasons to smile after hitting it big in a Florida lottery game.

Phu Nguyen, 34, won a $1,000 a Week for Life prize from the multi-state game CASH4LIFE. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,040,000.00. 

Nguyen purchased his winning quick pick ticket from a Publix at 8601 NW 186th Street in Hialeah. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.  

The popular game offers two lifetime prizes, with the chance to win $1,000 a Day for Life or $1,000 a Week for Life.

Florida was the ninth state to join CASH4LIFE. Drawings are held daily at 9:00 p.m.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 11:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.