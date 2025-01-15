Miami Lakes man accused of alligator poaching

MIAMI - A Miami Lakes man has been arrested on charges of illegally poaching an alligator, Florida wildlife officials said.

Vincent Edward Quinn, 37, was taken into custody on January 11 by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers following a multi-agency investigation.

The investigation began after a tip was submitted to the FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline, reporting that a man had taken an alligator from Loop Road in Monroe County.

According to officials, a witness saw Quinn discard the carcass of the alligator and leave the area with its tail.

Law enforcement officials tracked Quinn to his home in Miami Lakes.

Authorities said he admitted to poaching the alligator and found the tail in his backyard.

Quinn faces four misdemeanor charges and one felony, authorities said.

In Florida, harvesting an alligator outside the designated hunting season or without proper permits is illegal.

