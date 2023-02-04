Video captures violent fight at Miami Killian Senior High, students cited

MIAMI - Another brawl at a Miami Dade Public school. Another incident of what one student says is excessive bullying.

"It's crazy because about a week prior to the incident, I've been begging my mom to switch me out, and we've been trying to switch out of this school before this happened," said the student, who wished to remain anonymous.

This 16-year-old student says she was targeted and attacked at Killian High School last Friday.

Cell phone video shows the moment she was pummeled to the ground.

"They actually pulled one of my braids out, and I hit my head on the back of the wall. It makes me feel bad because like, who wants to see yourself or themselves getting jumped in a video," she said.

CBS 4 obtained this video just a day after receiving footage of a 9- and 10-year-old brutally beaten on a Miami-Dade Public School bus.

The father of the 16-year-old student says this week has been incredibly hard for their family.

"No parent wants to see their child go through this,"

So, the family made the tough decision to remove their daughter from the school just a year before she was set to graduate.

"I can't bully the bullies, I have to show her how to handle this. So, we're going about this a different way," said the victim's father.

We asked Miami-Dade Public Schools what parents and students should do if they're experiencing bullying.

The district recommended several resources, including reporting any incidents to the bullying button on the student portal, meeting with a teacher or counselor to report the incident, or call the M-DCPS crisis helpline at 305-995-2273.

We asked the school district about what happened to the students who attacked this 16-year-old and we were told they were issued a civil citation. The school district would not provide details if the students were expelled or suspended.

We also asked about Thursday's story regarding the children who were beaten on the school bus and was told the incident is under investigation to determine if the bus driver will face disciplinary action.