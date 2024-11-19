Watch CBS News
Miami Jackson Senior High School football coach removed amid disturbing video allegation

By Peter D'Oench

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - CBS News Miami has learned that Max Edwards, the head football coach at Miami Jackson Senior High School, has been removed from the school following the emergence of a disturbing video.

The video, obtained exclusively by CBS News Miami, appears to show Edwards viewing pornography on a school computer in the presence of at least one student, who captured the incident on a cell phone.

The Miami-Dade School District has launched an investigation into the matter.

A district spokesperson stated, "Miami-Dade Public Schools is disturbed by the allegation made regarding concerning behavior involving an employee at Miami Jackson Senior High School. The individual has been removed from the school site pending the outcome of an investigation."

Edwards is a prominent figure in Miami-Dade high school football, having coached at Miami Northwestern Senior High School for a decade before his time at Miami Jackson.

It remains unclear whether Edwards could face criminal charges. CBS News Miami reached out to Edwards and his family for comment but has not received a response.

The investigation is ongoing as the school district works to determine how the incident occurred and what actions will be taken moving forward.

