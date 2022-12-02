Watch CBS News
Miami is not a good place for singles to find love, new survey says

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - WalletHub came out with a 2022 survey on 'Best and Worst cities for singes. According to the survey Miami ranks number 39 out of 182 cities compared. 

WalletHub's survey, to help singles find love, is divided into seven categories- Overall rank, city, total score, economics, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities. 

WalletHub also considers inflation and date prices when making survey. 

Miami came right after Salt Lake City Utah and before Boston Massachusetts. 

